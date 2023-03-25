Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $6.02 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 313.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,245 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.