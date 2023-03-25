Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $22.04 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 198,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $104.80 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.45 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $266.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

