Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $4.30 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its position in Micron Technology by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after buying an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after buying an additional 2,508,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,372,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $61.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

