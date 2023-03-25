Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $5.30 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $56,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

