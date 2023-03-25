Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

