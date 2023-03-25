Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $5.94 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.