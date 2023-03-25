Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $6.44 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,361,000 after buying an additional 70,148 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $160.53 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

