Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $455.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.03 and a 200-day moving average of $493.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

