Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in KLA by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $375.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.67.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.61.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

