Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 272,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 648,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.11 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

