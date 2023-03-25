Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,337,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Equinix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,094,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,168,000 after buying an additional 51,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares in the company, valued at $15,287,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares in the company, valued at $15,287,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $681.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $707.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

