Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $3.97 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

