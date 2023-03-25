Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $4.35 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after buying an additional 219,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after acquiring an additional 209,256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,913,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $217.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

