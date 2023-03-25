Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $112.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average of $104.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

