Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.7% during the second quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,138,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.62. The firm has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.