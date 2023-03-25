Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MA opened at $351.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.28. The company has a market capitalization of $335.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

