McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCD stock opened at $271.33 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.