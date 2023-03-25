McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 12,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $271.33 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.