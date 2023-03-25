Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.65.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT opened at $79.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.97. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

