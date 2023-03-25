Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.37

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 183643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Mercer International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $583.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.