Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Meridian Price Performance

MRBK opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. Meridian has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Meridian Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meridian Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Meridian by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Meridian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

