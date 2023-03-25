Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBKGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Meridian Price Performance

MRBK opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. Meridian has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Meridian Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Meridian by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Meridian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

