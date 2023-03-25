Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Meridian Price Performance
MRBK opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. Meridian has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.38.
Meridian Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
Featured Articles
