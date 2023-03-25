Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Buys $1,849,996.80 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Eric Andersen bought 160,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,412,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eric Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, Eric Andersen acquired 24,708 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $280,682.88.
- On Friday, January 27th, Eric Andersen acquired 21,875 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,375.00.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %
MACK opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.36 and a beta of 1.89. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.