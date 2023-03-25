Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Buys $1,849,996.80 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Eric Andersen bought 160,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,412,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Eric Andersen acquired 24,708 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $280,682.88.

On Friday, January 27th, Eric Andersen acquired 21,875 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,375.00.

MACK opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.36 and a beta of 1.89. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 765,886 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,529,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,031 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

