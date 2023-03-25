Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.33.

NASDAQ:META opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,026,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

