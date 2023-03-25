MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

