Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,768,000 after buying an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,354,000 after buying an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MU opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

