Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.75 and last traded at $61.45. 14,124,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 13,880,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 169.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

