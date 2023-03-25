MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

INKT opened at $2.01 on Thursday. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

