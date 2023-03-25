MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Evercore ISI

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

INKT opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.64. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INKT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

