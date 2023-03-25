Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.36.
NYSE MOH opened at $267.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.64. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
