Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.36.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $267.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.64. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.