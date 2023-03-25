Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $13.55. Mondee shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 1,033 shares trading hands.
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Mondee Stock Up 3.6 %
Mondee Company Profile
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
