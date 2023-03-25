Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:MSD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of MSD opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.94.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
