Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:MSD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of MSD opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 121,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 96,237 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

