Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.15

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 67676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,983,510 shares in the company, valued at $125,480,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $75,600,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

