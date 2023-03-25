Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,656 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $91,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,928.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $266,731.52.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56.

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $223,177.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $324,784.60.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $103,783.20.

Natera Trading Up 1.7 %

NTRA opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,438,000 after buying an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after buying an additional 371,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Natera by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after buying an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.