Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,259 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $70,906.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,799,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $48,883.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 134 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $5,338.56.

Natera Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Natera by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More

