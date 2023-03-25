Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Natera alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $35,935.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $35,935.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $91,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,928.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,739 shares of company stock worth $9,221,887. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 4,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $56.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. Natera has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.