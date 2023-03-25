Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.27.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $35,935.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $35,935.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $91,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,928.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,739 shares of company stock worth $9,221,887. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $56.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. Natera has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $59.75.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
