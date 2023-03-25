National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
National Beverage Stock Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $51.96 on Thursday. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
