National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $51.96 on Thursday. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,629,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.