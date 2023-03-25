Navigator Holdings Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Navigator in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Navigator’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Navigator Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Navigator has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Navigator by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

