NetEase Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,979 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 2,573 call options.

NetEase Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 532,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 453,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,135,000 after acquiring an additional 441,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 189.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 421,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 16.5% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after buying an additional 362,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.