NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) vs. Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Head to Head Analysis

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NetSol Technologies and Golden Matrix Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Golden Matrix Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.98%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies -9.65% -10.35% -7.22% Golden Matrix Group -2.75% -3.51% -3.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Golden Matrix Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $57.25 million 0.53 -$850,000.00 ($0.46) -5.87 Golden Matrix Group $36.03 million 2.41 -$250,000.00 ($0.02) -120.44

Golden Matrix Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NetSol Technologies. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats NetSol Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Golden Matrix Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content. The B2C segment focuses on the charges to enter prize competitions in the UK. The company was founded by Weiting Feng on June 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.