New Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 10,143 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,177% compared to the typical volume of 794 call options.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGD. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $689.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

