New Potomac Partners LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 9,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 71,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 64,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

