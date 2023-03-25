New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.77.
NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.18.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
