New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.