Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,004,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $129.46 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

