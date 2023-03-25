Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 910 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 2,293.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 494.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DOG opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $38.66.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.