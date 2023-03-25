Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.