Newmark Property REIT (ASX:NPR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Newmark Property REIT (ASX:NPR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Newmark Property REIT ('NPR') is a stapled group comprising the Newmark Hardware Trust ('Hardware Trust') and the Newmark Capital (Chadstone) Property Trust ('Chadstone Trust'). NPR was formed on 7 December 2021. Aiming to deliver consistent and growing income distributions, Newmark Property REIT offers investors access to well-located, high-quality Australian hardware and large-format retail properties leased mainly to Wesfarmers subsidiary, Bunnings.

