Newmark Property REIT (ASX:NPR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Newmark Property REIT (ASX:NPR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
Newmark Property REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
About Newmark Property REIT
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.