NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6,675.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXGPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($74.91) to GBX 6,550 ($80.44) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Panmure Gordon upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Investec downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,800 ($71.23) to GBX 7,100 ($87.19) in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

NXGPF stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. NEXT has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

