NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.41

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.41 and last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 432982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 406.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,247 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

