Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXT. Barclays initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.08.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

