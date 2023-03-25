Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 1,468 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $11,626.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.20.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
