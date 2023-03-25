Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 1,468 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $11,626.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Strategic Investment

About American Strategic Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in American Strategic Investment by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 1,819.8% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Further Reading

